SaluS (SLS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,378.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00054328 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. SaluS has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $11,378.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054880 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00073218 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,839.93 or 0.99821271 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.