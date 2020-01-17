San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading 6.9% Higher

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63, 210,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 93,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 212,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

