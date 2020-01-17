Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SASR. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of SASR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

