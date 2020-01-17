Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $12.30 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OII. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.69.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.