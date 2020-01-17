Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRDA. HSBC dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,100 ($67.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,003.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,846.33.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.