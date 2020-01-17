SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SAP by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,221. SAP SE has a one year low of $100.97 and a one year high of $140.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

