savedroid Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. savedroid has a market capitalization of $312,848.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.21 or 0.05779203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035602 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

