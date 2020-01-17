SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBFFF stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

