SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SBFFF stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.
