Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Shares of Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.10. Scancell shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 55,328 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.10.

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle bought 2,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

