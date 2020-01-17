Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $27.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.26.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. 17,385,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 256.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

