Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 770,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.