Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,443 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 10.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 1,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,129. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.