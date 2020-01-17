Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prologis by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 320.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,134,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136,053 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,775,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.32.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

