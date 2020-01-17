Sciencast Management LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $54.64 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $281,968.75. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

