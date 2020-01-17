Sciencast Management LP Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,819.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,817.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,174.02.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.