Sciencast Management LP Invests $866,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.