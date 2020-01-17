Sciencast Management LP Sells 3,595 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Solar by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,820 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,846,000 after purchasing an additional 120,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,880 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

