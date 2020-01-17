Sciencast Management LP Takes $937,000 Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Energizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.