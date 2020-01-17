Sciencast Management LP Takes $976,000 Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,342,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,741,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Perspecta by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,315,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after buying an additional 1,718,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perspecta by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 328,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Perspecta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 252,582 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $28.40 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

