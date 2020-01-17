Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) Plans GBX 4.20 Dividend

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SIR opened at GBX 461.44 ($6.07) on Friday. Secure Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($6.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Secure Income REIT from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

