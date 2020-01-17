SEEK (ASX:SEK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.72

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$23.72 ($16.82) and last traded at A$23.48 ($16.65), with a volume of 693140 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$23.40 ($16.60).

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$22.76 and a 200-day moving average of A$21.75.

In other news, insider Andrew Bassat 243,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

