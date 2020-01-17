Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,162,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

