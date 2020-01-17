Selz Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 614,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $228.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

