Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Shares Up 6.1%

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, 104,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 80,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

