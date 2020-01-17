Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.48, 17,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 314,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

