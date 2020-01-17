SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 140 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,473. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

