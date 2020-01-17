SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $115.99. 760,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

