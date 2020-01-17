SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.03. 55,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average is $256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.