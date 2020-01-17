SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:COP remained flat at $$65.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

