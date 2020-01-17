SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $151.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

