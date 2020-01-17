SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.12. 65,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,228. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.74 and a 52-week high of $209.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

