SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,945,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,098,000 after buying an additional 259,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

