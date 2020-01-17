SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,254,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.