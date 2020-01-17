SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 437 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

