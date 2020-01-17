Shake Shack’s (SHAK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.68.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. 149,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.