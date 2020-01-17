Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 109.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

