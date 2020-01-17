Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 109.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.
Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
