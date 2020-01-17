Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,831.07 ($103.01).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,755 ($102.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,543.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,164.49. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.