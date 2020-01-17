Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,831.07 ($103.01).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,755 ($102.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,543.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,164.49. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

