Short Interest in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Drops By 6.6%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Docusign by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 3.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 229.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

