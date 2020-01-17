Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Decreases By 7.5%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 314,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.09 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned 9.72% of Forward Industries worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.