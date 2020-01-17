Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Decreases By 6.0%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 392,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.65. 155,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.01%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

