Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Decreases By 6.0%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 392,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.65. 155,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.01%.
About ICF International
ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.