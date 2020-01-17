Short Interest in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Rises By 7.5%

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $42.43. 6,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,064. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47.
Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
About Intercorp Financial
Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.
