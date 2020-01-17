Short Interest in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Rises By 7.5%

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $42.43. 6,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,064. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,248,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

