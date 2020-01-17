Short Interest in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Drops By 7.0%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. Jabil has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $108,139.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,583,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,751 shares of company stock worth $13,979,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $13,164,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Jabil by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.