Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Decreases By 6.1%

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kenon stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 14.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kenon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Kenon worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEN. ValuEngine upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

