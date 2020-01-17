Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Drops By 5.7%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on MCB. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 10,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $398.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.