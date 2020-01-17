Short Interest in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Decreases By 6.5%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 304,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MCEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 11,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,564. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.14.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 49.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.