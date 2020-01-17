Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Drops By 6.2%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 550,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
MOH stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.95. 846,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $159.00.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 49.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
