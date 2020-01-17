Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Drops By 6.2%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 550,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

MOH stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.95. 846,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 49.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

