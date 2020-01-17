Short Interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Decreases By 8.8%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.38. 449,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.