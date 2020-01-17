Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rises By 6.9%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 31,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

