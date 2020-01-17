Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expands By 10.6%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PYPL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.40. 4,755,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Paypal by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

