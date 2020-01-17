Short Interest in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Grows By 7.2%

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several brokerages recently commented on RF. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.
RF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 418,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54.
In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
