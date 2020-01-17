Short Interest in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Grows By 7.2%

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

RF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 418,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

